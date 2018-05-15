FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 15, 2018 / 9:37 AM / Updated an hour ago

AirAsia defends chief executive after regulator files police report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - AirAsia Group Bhd defended Chief Executive Tony Fernandes on Tuesday after Malaysia’s aviation regulator filed a police report against him for accusing it of ordering the airline to cancel extra flights during a recent election.

FILE PHOTO: AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes speaks during a news conference at the AirAsia headquarters in Sepang, Malaysia December 13, 2017. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin/File Photo

“AirAsia strongly refutes the police report lodged by the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) against AirAsia Group Chief Executive Tony Fernandes,” the budget carrier said in a statement.

The company added that it would cooperate with the police investigation and take all actions necessary to protect the interests of AirAsia, as well as Fernandes.

Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Darren Schuettler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
