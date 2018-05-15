FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
May 15, 2018 / 7:04 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Malaysia aviation regulator denies pressure to cancel AirAsia flights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s aviation regulator on Tuesday denied it had ordered budget airline AirAsia to cancel extra flights to help voters return home for Malaysia’s recent election.

FILE PHOTO: AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes speaks during a news conference at AirAsia headquarters in Sepang, Malaysia December 13, 2017. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

The Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) said it had lodged a police report against AirAsia Chief Executive Tony Fernandes, who said the airline had been summoned by Mavcom before polling day and told to cancel all its additional flights.

Mavcom “categorically refutes the accusation that it told AirAsia to cancel all 120 additional flights applied for by AirAsia during the 14th Malaysian General Election period,” the regulator said in a statement.

Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Darren Schuettler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.