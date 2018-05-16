FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 16, 2018 / 3:28 AM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Malaysia's Anwar Ibrahim pardoned, walks out of hospital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Jailed Malaysian leader Anwar Ibrahim was granted a full pardon on Wednesday and walked free out of a hospital in Kuala Lumpur where he has been undergoing treatment.

Malaysian politician Anwar Ibrahim gestures as he leaves a hospital where he is receiving treatment, ahead of an audience with Malaysia's King, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia May 16, 2018. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

Smiling and waving to supporters, Anwar, 70, was wearing a black suit with a tie. He was surrounded by his family, lawyers and prison guards before getting into a car and driving to the palace for an audience with the king.

“The pardons board has already met and the king has granted a full pardon, which means all past convictions have been expunged,” said Sivarasa Rasiah, Anwar’s lawyer.

Reporting by Joseph Sipalan, Editing by Praveen Menon and Raju Gopalakrishnan

