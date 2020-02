FILE PHOTO: Malaysia's opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim speaks to the media ahead of the verdict in his final appeal against a conviction for sodomy in Kuala Lumpur February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s Anwar Ibrahim said on Wednesday three parties from the former ruling coalition have nominated him as their candidate for prime minister after Mahathir Mohamad resigned.

The Pakatan Harapan coalition did not agree with any effort to set up a “backdoor” government, he told reporters.