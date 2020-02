FILE PHOTO: Malaysian politician Anwar Ibrahim smiles during a news conference in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia, February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s Anwar Ibrahim said on Thursday he was surprised that a decision on how to pick the next premier was announced by interim Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad before the country’s nine monarchs could meet on Friday.

Citing the king, Mahathir told a new conference that parliament will vote on a new candidate for prime minister on Monday and if nobody can win majority support there will be a snap election.