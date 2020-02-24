Malaysia's Mahathir will not ally with previous ruling coalition - Anwar

Malaysia's politician Anwar Ibrahim leaves People's Justice Party headquarters after a meeting in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia, February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s Mahathir Mohamad, who has resigned as prime minister, has no plans to join hands with anyone from the previous ruling coalition he defeated to try to form a new government, said his chosen successor Anwar Ibrahim.

Mahathir, 94, sent his resignation to the country’s king on Monday after weekend talks between some of the ruling coalition’s members and opposition groups on forming a new government that would exclude Anwar.

“Those within my party and outside using his name,” Anwar told reporters after meeting with the king, when asked if Mahathir was responsible for the current political turmoil.

“And he reiterated what he had said to me earlier, he played no part in it. He made it very clear, that in no way would he work with those associated with the previous regime.”