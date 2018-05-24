FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 24, 2018 / 2:56 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Malaysia's central bank gives land purchase deal details to anti-graft agency

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s central bank said on Thursday that it has handed details of a transaction to purchase land from the government to the anti-graft agency, after reports that funds from the deal may have been used to pay dues of troubled state fund 1MDB.

A general view of the headquarters of Malaysia's central bank, Bank Negara Malaysia, in Kuala Lumpur January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad/File Photo

The government of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak used funds from the deal to pay for some of the liabilities of beleaguered state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

“The transaction complied with all the governance requirements and relevant laws that govern the Bank,” Bank Negara Malaysia said in a statement, adding that information on the transaction had been passed to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

