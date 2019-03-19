Malaysian PM Mahathir says some state-owned entities may be listed

FILE PHOTO: Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad arrives at APEC Haus, during the APEC Summit in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea November 18, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia may list certain state-owned entities to reduce government debt and liabilities, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Tuesday.

A government committee on reducing debt is looking at strategies, including “identification of opportunities on potential asset monetization, which means mature unlisted government entities may be listed in the stock market,” Mahathir said at an investor conference in Kuala Lumpur.

Reducing some equity stakes of state-owned firms is also being considered, he said.