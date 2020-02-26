Factbox: Malaysian parties by the numbers amid political turmoil

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - As Malaysian parties try to secure a parliamentary majority to form the next government after Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad abruptly resigned on Monday, here are how the parties and factions stack up currently.
There are 222 seats in the lower house of parliament, with 112 needed for a majority.
* Democratic Action Party (DAP) - 42 seats
Draws the bulk of its support from Malaysia’s ethnic Chinese community.
* Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) - 39 seats
Led by Anwar Ibrahim, 72, the on-off ally and rival of Mahathir. Ahead of the election, Mahathir had promised to eventually hand him power, but no date had been set.
* Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) - 11 seats
A moderate Islamist party.
* Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) - 9 seats
From the state of Sabah on Borneo island.
* Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) - 26 seats
A Malay nationalist party founded by Mahathir ahead of the 2018 election.
* Faction led by Mohamed Azmin Ali - 11 seats
Faction that broke away from Anwar’s Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR).
* United Malays National Organization (UMNO) - 39 seats
Malay nationalist party that ruled Malaysia for six decades until its defeat under Najib Razak in 2018 by Mahathir, its former leader.
* Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA) - 2 seat
* Malaysian Indian Congress - 1 seat
* Pan-Malaysian Islamic Party (PAS) - 18 seats
Malaysia’s main Islamist party has pushed for national implementation of Islamic sharia law.
* Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) - 18 seats
Represents interests of Sarawak on Borneo island.
* Gabungan Bersatu Sabah (GBS) - 3 seats
Represents interests of Sabah on Borneo island.
* Parti Sarawak Bersatu - 1 seat
Sarawak-based party
* United Progressive People of Kinabalu Organization - 1 seat
* Independent - 1 seat
