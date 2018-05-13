FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 13, 2018 / 8:57 AM / in 15 minutes

Malaysia's Mahathir says anti-fake news law to be given "proper" definition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s new Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Sunday that the anti-fake news law will be given “proper” definition so that media and the public is clear on what is fake.

New Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad speaks during a news conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

“Even though we support freedom of press and freedom of speech, there are limits,” Mahathir said in a live telecast on state TV.

Abolishing the anti-fake news law was one of the Mahathir’s campaign promises.

Mahathir also said foreign investment must bring in capital and technology, and set up factories for either domestic distribution or export.

The country will invite foreign participation in large infrastructure projects “when we don’t have expertise”, he said.

Reporting by Praveen Menon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
