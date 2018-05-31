FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
May 31, 2018 / 8:49 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Malaysia finmin: scrapping GST will create $5 billion hole in budget

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s finance minister said on Thursday that a promised withdrawal of a goods and services tax would create a 21 billion ringgit ($5.3 billion) hole in the budget, which will be mostly plugged by increased oil-related revenues and spending cuts on projects.

Lee Guan Eng said the scrapping of the tax on June 1 can be offset by 5.4 billion ringgit of oil-related revenues and cuts on non-essential projects amounting to 10 billion ringgit.

He said a new sales tax would likely be introduced on Sept. 1, and that the government would meet its projected budget deficit of 2.8 percent for 2018.

Reporting by A.Ananthalakshmi; Writing by John Geddie; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.