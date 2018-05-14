FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 14, 2018 / 5:29 AM / in 19 minutes

Former senior anti-graft official files complaint against ousted PM Najib: Bernama

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - A former official of Malaysia’s anti-graft agency, MACC, has lodged a report against ousted premier Najib Razak on suspicion of blocking investigations in cases involving state fund 1MDB and a government pension fund, state news agency Bernama and other media reports said.

FILE PHOTO: Ousted Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak speaks during a news conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia May 12, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Malaysia’s attorney general cleared Najib of any wrongdoing in connection to alleged graft at 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) in 2016.

The attorney general was sacked by new Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who has vowed to investigate allegations of graft and mismanagement under the previous administration.

Former MACC intelligence and investigations director Abdul Razak Idris called for Najib to declare his assets, Bernama reported.

Reporting by Rozanna Latiff and Emily Chow; writing by Praveen Menon; editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
