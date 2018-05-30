FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 30, 2018 / 5:52 AM / Updated 2 minutes ago

Malaysia PM says plans to develop island in Singapore Strait

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s prime minister said on Wednesday the government plans to form a small island on an outcrop of rocks near the eastern entrance to the Straits of Singapore.

Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad gives a news conference after a cabinet meeting in Putrajaya, Malaysia May 30, 2018. REUTERS/Angie Teo

Ownership of the strategically located islands in the area was previously disputed by Singapore and Malaysia, with an International Court of Justice ruling in 2008 awarding the Middle Rocks to Malaysia and nearby Pedra Branca island to Singapore.

“It is our intention to enlarge Middle Rocks so we can form a small island for us,” Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said at a news conference.

