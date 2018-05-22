FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
May 22, 2018 / 4:15 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Malaysia's anti-graft chief says received death threat, witnesses went missing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s anti-graft agency chief said on Tuesday that witnesses went missing and he received death threats while pursuing a probe into a financial scandal that implicated former Prime Minister Najib Razak in 2015.

“I was threatened to be fired, asked to retire early, take leave early, and be pulled into the training department,” Mohd Shukri Abdull told reporters at a press conference, later adding that he received a bullet at his home.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has reopened a probe into suspicious money transfers into Najib’s bank account from SRC International, a former unit of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), the state fund at the heart of the scandal.

Najib arrived at the MACC headquarters earlier on Tuesday. Mohd Shukri Abdull told reporters that Najib had been summoned to give a statement on the SRC transfers and there was not an intention to detain or charge him at this point.

Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.