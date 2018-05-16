Malaysian PM Mahathir says government will pay 1MDB debt that it has guaranteed

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said Malaysia was committed to pay any debt linked to state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), if it had been guaranteed by the government.

FILE PHOTO: Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad is seen on video conference screen during the Wall Street Journal CEO Conference in Tokyo, Japan May 15, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

“We have to...if it implicates the government, the government has to pay,” Mahathir told a news conference.

The newly appointed 92-year-old prime minister also said Malaysia would reach out to Switzerland, the United States, Singapore and Luxembourg to return any 1MDB funds they may have received.

“The focus on corruption is important because we need to get back money which is still in Swiss, U.S., Singapore and maybe Luxumbourg. For this we will contact the governments of the countries to recover the money there,” Mahathir said.