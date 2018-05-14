Malaysia's Mahathir says faults committed by previous government will be investigated

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Monday he would appoint a new chief of the country’s anti-graft agency and that faults of the previous government would be investigated.
Addressing a news conference, the 92-year-old Mahathir said
all government ministries had been instructed that no documents could be taken out or destroyed.
(This version of the story corrects to clarify Mahathir said faults of previous government would be investigated)
