May 14, 2018 / 8:08 AM / Updated an hour ago

Malaysia's Mahathir says faults committed by previous government will be investigated

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Monday he would appoint a new chief of the country’s anti-graft agency and that faults of the previous government would be investigated.

FILE PHOTO: Malaysia's newly elected Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad attends a news conference in Menara Yayasan Selangor, Pataling Jaya, Malaysia May 12, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Addressing a news conference, the 92-year-old Mahathir said

all government ministries had been instructed that no documents could be taken out or destroyed.

(This version of the story corrects to clarify Mahathir said faults of previous government would be investigated)

Reporting by Joseph Sipalan, Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan

