Malaysia's Mahathir quits his party after resigning as PM - sources

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s Mahathir Mohamad has quit his Bersatu party after unexpectedly resigning as prime minister on Monday amid a power tussle, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

It was not immediately clear why Mahathir left the party. Bersatu earlier said in a statement Mahathir had resigned as its chairman. The sources requested anonymity. Bersatu and Mahathir could not immediately be reached for comment.