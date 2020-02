Malaysian coalition backing Mahathir for PM has parliamentary majority: Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s former ruling coalition, which is backing Mahathir Mohamad to become prime minister, has the support of a majority of lawmakers in parliament, coalition partner Anwar Ibrahim said on Saturday.

Anwar’s comments came after Malaysia’s king named former interior minister Muhyiddin Yassin from a rival political grouping as the next prime minister, saying Muhyiddin possibly had the support of a majority in parliament.