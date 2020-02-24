World News
February 24, 2020 / 6:13 AM / Updated 28 minutes ago

Malaysian PM Mahathir sends resignation letter to king - sources

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad speaks during a joint news conference with Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan (not pictured) in Putrajaya, Malaysia, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has submitted his resignation to the king, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday, amid talks of forming a new coalition to govern the country.

Mahathir, 94, assumed office in May 2018 for his second stint as prime minister.

A spokesman from the prime minister’s office declined to comment, saying only that a statement will be issued soon.

The sources declined to be named as they were not authorized to talk to the media.

Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi and Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

