KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s newly elected Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Sunday the country has sufficient revenue to remove the unpopular goods and services tax (GST), state news agency Bernama reported.

Malaysia's newly elected Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad attends a news conference in Menara Yayasan Selangor, Malaysia May 12, 2018 in this picture grab taken from video. REUTERS TV via REUTERS

The new government vowed to abolish the consumption tax within the first 100 days of being in power.