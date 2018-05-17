Malaysia's Mahathir says police have 'enough reasons' to search Najib's home

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Thursday said he believed the police had “enough reasons” to search properties linked to ousted premier Najib Razak.

Police arrive at former prime minister Najib Razak's residence in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia May 16, 2018. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

Malaysian police conducted searches through the night and into Thursday at five places linked to Najib, including the family home where he stays.

“I suppose the police have enough reasons to raid,” Mahathir told reporters, adding he did not have any further details.

A multibillion-dollar scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), which was founded by Najib, is being investigated by police in at least six countries, including the United States. Najib denies any wrongdoing.