Malaysia's Interim Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad speaks during a news conference in Putrajaya, Malaysia, February 27, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s interim prime minister Mahathir Mohamad on Thursday said the king has decided to call on parliament to decide who has enough support to become the next prime minister.

But if no one is able to prove a majority, then there will be snap elections, he said.