Malaysian PM says cabinet to further discuss king's rejection of emergency request

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Sunday the cabinet would discuss King Al-Sultan Abdullah’s rejection of his request that a state of emergency be declared in response to the coronavirus crisis.
The king had said earlier that he did not see the need for a state of emergency.
“The cabinet will discuss in more detail His Majesty’s decree,” Muhyiddin said in a statement.
