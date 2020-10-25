Malaysian PM says cabinet to further discuss king's rejection of emergency request

FILE PHOTO: Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin reacts during a session of the lower house of parliament, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia July 13, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Sunday the cabinet would discuss King Al-Sultan Abdullah’s rejection of his request that a state of emergency be declared in response to the coronavirus crisis.

The king had said earlier that he did not see the need for a state of emergency.

“The cabinet will discuss in more detail His Majesty’s decree,” Muhyiddin said in a statement.