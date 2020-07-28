Former Malaysian PM Najib to appeal guilty verdict in graft trial

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak on Tuesday said he would appeal a guilty verdict and a 12-year jail sentence against him over corruption charges related to a multi-billion-dollar scandal at state fund 1MDB. [nL3N2EZ0JP]

“I am surely not satisfied with the result,” Najib told reporters, adding that an appeal would be filed as soon as possible.

“This is definitely not the end of the world, because there’s a process of appeal, and we hope that we would be successful then,” Najib said.