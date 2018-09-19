FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 19, 2018 / 9:36 AM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Ex-Malaysian PM Najib arrested, to face charges in 1MDB case: officials

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak will face charges of abusing his position and graft related to money allegedly siphoned off from state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad, the country’s anti-corruption agency said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak walks out of a courtroom in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

Najib was arrested on Wednesday afternoon and will be taken to court on Thursday, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission said in a statement (MACC).

Najib will face “several charges”, some of which will relate to the transfer of 2.6 billion ringgit ($628 million) into his account, the MACC said. The charges will be brought under a section of the MACC Act which deals with the offense of using office or position for gratification, the agency said.

($1 = 4.1415 ringgit)

Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Writing by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

