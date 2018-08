KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak pleaded not guilty to three charges of money laundering brought against him on Wednesday.

Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak arrives in court in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

Najib was earlier charged in court as part of an investigation into missing money at scandal-tainted state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).