Former Malaysian PM Najib Razak to face 21 money laundering charges: police

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - A total of 21 money laundering charges have been prepared against former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak in connection with a $681 million dollar transfer into his personal bank account, police said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak speaks to Reuters during an interview in Langkawi, Malaysia June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

The charges include nine counts of receiving illegal proceeds, five counts of using illegal proceeds and seven counts of transferring the proceeds to other entities, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Noor Rashid Ibrahim said in a statement.

Najib was expected to be charged in court on Thursday for corruption related to the siphoning of funds from scandal-linked state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

The U.S. Department of Justice, which is investigating 1MDB, has alleged that $681 million made its way into Najib’s account from the fund.