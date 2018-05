Police enter home of ousted Malaysian PM Najib

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Several police officers entered the home of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak late on Wednesday, shortly after he returned home from prayers at a mosque, a Reuters witness said.

Police arrive outside former prime minister Najib Razak's residence in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia May 16, 2018. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

A police spokeswoman could not be contacted for comment.

Najib’s coalition was dealt a stunning defeat in a general election last week and he was blocked from leaving the country at the weekend.

Dozens of reporters gathered outside the house after police vehicles arrived, and local media began streaming the scene live on Facebook. About 6,000 viewers were watching, the page showed.