May 16, 2018 / 9:09 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Police search at ex-Malaysian PM's home related to money laundering act; no arrests: lawyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Police searched the home of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak on Thursday in relation to a money laundering probe, s lawyer for the ousted leader said, adding there was no indication that the police would arrest Najib.

Malaysia’s former Prime Minister Najib Razak prays before he attends the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) 72th anniversary celebrations in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

“The search is supposed to be under money laundering act ... they found nothing incriminating,” Harpal Singh Grewal told reporters outside Najib’s family home.

At least a dozen armed policemen entered the Najib’s family home late on Wednesday to search for evidence and documents in connection with an ongoing investigation.

Harpal said the police took a couple of handbags and some clothes.

“Nothing serious. About two-three boxes (of them),” he said.

Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by James Dalgleish

