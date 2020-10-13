Malaysia palace says Anwar did not name lawmakers backing his PM bid

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s palace on Tuesday said opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim did not disclose to the king the identities of lawmakers who he said are supporting his bid to form a new government.
“Anwar has submitted the alleged number of members of the House of Representatives who support him. However, he did not submit a list of names of members of the House of Representatives to strengthen the allegation,” the palace said in a statement after the king and Anwar met on Tuesday morning.
The king has advised Anwar to abide by and respect the legal processes in the constitution, the palace said.
Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi and Liz Lee; Editing by Martin Petty
