Malaysia palace says Anwar did not name lawmakers backing his PM bid

Malaysia opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim leaves after a news conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s palace on Tuesday said opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim did not disclose to the king the identities of lawmakers who he said are supporting his bid to form a new government.

“Anwar has submitted the alleged number of members of the House of Representatives who support him. However, he did not submit a list of names of members of the House of Representatives to strengthen the allegation,” the palace said in a statement after the king and Anwar met on Tuesday morning.

The king has advised Anwar to abide by and respect the legal processes in the constitution, the palace said.