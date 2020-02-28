Malaysia palace says king not confident of majority support for any lawmaker to be PM

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s palace said on Friday the king does not have the confidence that any parliamentarian has majority support to form a new government, after meeting all of the country’s lawmakers.

The country was plunged into political crisis this week following the sudden resignation of Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

The king has agreed with the speaker of the parliament’s decision to not call for a special sitting on Monday to vote on a new prime minister, the palace said in a statement.

“The palace will continue to engage with leaders of political parties for their lawmakers to voice their preferred candidate for prime minister,” the palace said.