What Malaysian police seized from premises linked to ex-PM

(Reuters) - Malaysian police on Wednesday said they seized cash, jewellery, handbags and watches worth up to 1.1 billion ringgit ($273.3 million) from six premises linked to former Prime Minister Najib Razak in raids carried out in May.

Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak speaks to Reuters during an interview in Langkawi, Malaysia June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Amar Singh, the head of the police commercial crime division, said in a media briefing it took eight teams of more than 150 officers and external experts nearly a month to value the seized items, as the “numbers were too huge”.

Below is a breakdown of the items seized:

CASH

A total of 116.7 million ringgit, made up by 26 currencies, was seized. Police, with the help of 22 central bank officials and six counting machines, took 3 days to count the money, Singh said.

JEWELLERY

A total of 12,000 individual items of jewellery were found in 25 bags.

Singh said experts estimated the jewellery would retail for between 660 million and 880 million ringgit.

The items included 1,400 necklaces, 2,200 rings, 2,100 bangles, 2,800 pairs of earrings, 1,600 brooches and 14 tiaras.

The single most expensive item was a yellow-gold necklace with diamonds, valued at 6.4 million ringgit, excluding workmanship.

HANDBAGS

Police seized 567 luxury handbags from 37 different brands, including Hermes, Prada, Chanel, Judith Leiber and Bijan.

The Hermes bags alone were valued at 51.3 million ringgit, and police have yet to complete a valuation of the other handbags, although Singh said some of the bags are worth 1.6 million ringgit each.

WATCHES

Police seized 423 watches made up of more than 100 brands, including Rolex, Chopard and Richard Mille.

The watches have an estimated value of 78 million ringgit. The most expensive piece, a Paul Newman Rolex Daytona, was valued at 3.5 million ringgit.

SUNGLASSES

A total of 234 pairs of sunglasses were seized, worth an estimated 374,000 ringgit. Brands included Versace, Gucci, Cartier and Dior. ($1=4.0250 ringgit)

