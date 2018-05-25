FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
May 25, 2018 / 3:52 AM / Updated 25 minutes ago

Malaysian police says $28.6 million cash found in apartment raid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian police said on Friday that cash worth 114 million ringgit ($28.6 million) was found stuffed in 35 bags during a search of several apartments as part of an anti-corruption investigation into state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Malaysian police head of commercial crime, Amar Singh said 37 other bags were also found containing jewelry and watches. The value of these goods have not been calculated yet.

Three apartments were raided in Pavilion Residences in Kuala Lumpur. Amar Singh said the ousted premier Najib Razak’s son and daughter were living in the apartments, while a third apartment was unoccupied.

Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.