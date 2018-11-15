Malaysia charges wife of former PM Najib with two counts of graft

FILE PHOTO: Rosmah Mansor, wife of Malaysia's former Prime Minister Najib Razak, arrives to give a statement to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in Putrajaya, Malaysia September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia on Thursday accused Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former Prime Minister Najib Razak, on charges of soliciting and receiving bribes involving 189 million ringgit ($45.12 million) from a company pitching for a government project.

Prosecutors who charged Rosmah with two counts of corruption said the payments concerned a 1.25-billion-ringgit ($298-million) solar project in schools in Malaysia’s eastern state of Sarawak, on the island of Borneo.

She pleaded not guilty to both the charges.

(This story corrects headline, paragraph 1 to clarify charge)