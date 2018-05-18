Malaysian anti-graft agency to question former PM Najib

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s former prime minister, Najib Razak, will give a statement at a corruption investigation looking into a transfer of millions of dollars from a former unit of state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), three anti-graft agency sources told Reuters.

Malaysia’s former Prime Minister Najib Razak prays before he attends the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) 72th anniversary celebrations in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Police have been searching Najib’s home and other places linked to him as part of an investigation into scandal-plagued 1MDB, an extraordinary turn of events that few would have predicted before his shock defeat in a May 9 general election.

The summons by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) comes as part of a widening investigation into Najib.

The commission had found evidence that about $10.6 million was transferred from 1MDB’s former subsidiary, SRC International, to an account belonging to Najib, said a member of a panel which reviewed the commission case files.

A Reuters witness saw commission officials arriving at Najib’s residence in the capital, Kuala Lumpur, on Friday.

“They are there to serve notice to attend MACC on Tuesday next week to record a statement related to SRC,” one of the sources said, adding the notice was just for Najib.

Two other MACC sources confirmed the summons, saying it had already been served.

A spokesman for Najib could not be immediately reached for comment.

Najib has denied any wrongdoing. His lawyer, Harpal Singh Grewal, declined to comment.

Authorities in six countries, including the United States, are investigating the fund.

Shortly after Najib and his long-ruling political coalition were defeated in the polls last week, new Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad barred him and his wife, Rosmah Mansor, from leaving the country.

Mahathir has said there was sufficient evidence for further investigations into 1MDB.

Police seized 284 boxes of designer handbags and dozens of bags filled with cash and jewelry on Friday from a luxury condominium in the city center.

