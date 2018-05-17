FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 17, 2018 / 2:02 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Malaysian police say searching five properties linked to ousted PM Najib

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian police are searching five locations linked to ousted Prime Minister Najib Razak, police director Amar Singh told Reuters on Thursday.

Singh, the head of the commercial crime department, did not provide any other details.

At least a dozen armed policemen entered Najib’s home late on Wednesday after he returned from prayers at a mosque, Reuters witnesses said. They seized handbags and few other personal items, a lawyer for Najib said.

The search there was continuing into the morning.

Other than Najib’s private residence, police are also searching the prime minister’s office and the official residence, The Star newspaper reported. Two places at a condominium where Najib’s family is believed to own property were also searched, it said.

Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan

