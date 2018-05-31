Malaysia, Singapore to work together to recover 1MDB funds

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - A Malaysian task force investigating a multi-billion dollar scandal at state fund 1MDB is working with counterparts in neighboring Singapore to retrieve funds believed to have been misappropriated, it said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the task force said both countries would also work to collect evidence for the inquiry into the fund, 1Malaysia Development Berhad, and trace witnesses in Singapore.

At least six countries, including the United States and Switzerland, are investigating claims that $4.5 billion was siphoned out of the fund founded by former Prime Minister Najib Razak.