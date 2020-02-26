Business News
February 26, 2020 / 5:10 AM / a few seconds ago

Malaysia's Mahathir says economic stimulus package to be announced soon

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad speaks during the signing ceremony for Bandar Malaysia in Putrajaya, Malaysia, December 17, 2019. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

(Reuters) - Malaysia’s Mahathir Mohamad said on Wednesday, two days after he quit as premier, that an economic stimulus package will be announced soon.

A post on Mahathir’s official Twitter account said he had met with finance ministry officials on Wednesday to discuss the stimulus measures.

Mahathir had been due to unveil a stimulus package on Thursday to soften the economic fallout from a coronavirus outbreak, but it was postponed to an unspecified date shortly after his resignation on Monday.

Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Tom Hogue

