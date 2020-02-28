Malaysia's UMNO and Islamist party agree to back Muhyiddin as PM

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) party, which was defeated in a general election less than two years ago, on Friday said it will nominate Muhyiddin Yassin as its prime ministerial candidate.

The Islamist party PAS has also agreed to back Muhyiddin, who is from the same political party as interim prime minister Mahathir Mohamad. A total of 57 lawmakers from UMNO and PAS will back Muhyiddin, the parties said.