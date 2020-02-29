Malaysia's Mahathir says to be PM candidate for former ruling coalition

FILE PHOTO: Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad speaks during the signing ceremony for Bandar Malaysia in Putrajaya, Malaysia, December 17, 2019. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s Mahathir Mohamad said on Saturday he has agreed to be the prime ministerial candidate of the former ruling coalition, which collapsed this week when he resigned as prime minister.

“I am now confident that I have the numbers needed to garner majority support in (parliament),” Mahathir, now the interim prime minister, said in a statement, after meeting leaders of the Pakatan Harapan coalition.

“I am therefore prepared to stand as prospective candidate for prime minister.”