May 2, 2018 / 4:01 AM / a few seconds ago

Malaysia's largest fast food operator QSR Brands eyes $500 million IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - QSR Brands, Malaysia’s largest fast food operator, is considering an initial public offering to raise around 2 billion ringgit ($509.55 million), shareholder Johor Corp said on Wednesday.

Johor Corp [JOHOR.UL] would like to see QSR’s IPO done no later than November, its President and Chief Executive Officer, Kamaruzzaman Abu Kassim, told reporters. Johor Corp is the investment arm of Malaysia’s Johor state.

QSR, whose owners also include private equity firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd [CVC.UL], operates and manages the Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) and Pizza Hut restaurant franchises in Malaysia.

($1 = 3.9250 ringgit)

Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

