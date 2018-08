KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s former prime minister, Najib Razak, will be charged in court on Wednesday under the anti-money laundering act, the anti-graft agency said in a statement.

Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak speaks to Reuters during an interview in Langkawi, Malaysia June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said it had summoned Najib on Tuesday in connection with its investigation into SRC International, a former unit of state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).