KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia has paid a 143.75 million ringgit ($36.2 million) bond coupon payment of troubled state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) that was due on Wednesday, the finance minister said.

“We have settled that ... I have signed it very reluctantly, and the payment has been made,” Lim Guan Eng told reporters in a press conference on Thursday.

The new Malaysian government that took charge this month has said that 1MDB [TERRN.UL] is unable to repay its debts but the government would honor all commitments for the state fund.