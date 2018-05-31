FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 31, 2018 / 9:03 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Malaysia says settled 1MDB bond coupon payment due on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia has paid a 143.75 million ringgit ($36.2 million) bond coupon payment of troubled state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) that was due on Wednesday, the finance minister said.

“We have settled that ... I have signed it very reluctantly, and the payment has been made,” Lim Guan Eng told reporters in a press conference on Thursday.

The new Malaysian government that took charge this month has said that 1MDB [TERRN.UL] is unable to repay its debts but the government would honor all commitments for the state fund.

Reporting by A.Ananthalakshmi; Writing by Praveen Menon; Editing by Tom Hogue

