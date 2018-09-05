FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 5, 2018 / 7:59 AM / Updated 4 minutes ago

Malaysia and Singapore agree to defer high speed rail link construction to 2020

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia and Singapore on Wednesday agreed to suspend the construction of a high speed rail link between the two countries until May 2020.

Both the countries have called off a joint tender for the project, according to a joint statement.

Malaysia will pay Singapore about S$15 million for the deferment of the high speed rail project, Malaysia’s economic affairs minister Azmin Ali told a press conference.

Reporting by Liz Lee; writing by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

