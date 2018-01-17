FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#Lifestyle
January 17, 2018 / 8:46 AM / Updated an hour ago

Wilma! Malaysian sultan gets his own Flintstone car

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - A Malaysian sultan, known for his love of cars, was this week given his very own car right out of history, but he won’t be getting blisters on his feet driving it around.

Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, the ruler of the state of Johor, was given a working replica of the car from the 1960s cartoon The Flintstones by a fellow royal from Pahang state, according to a post on the Johor sultan’s official Facebook page on Monday.

But unlike the original “footmobile”, which Fred Flintstone had to power with his feet, the sultan’s car comes with its own engine.

The Flintstones, produced by Hanna-Barbera, and set in the Stone Age, is Sultan Ibrahim’s favorite cartoon, the post said.

Malaysia has nine sultans, who reign ceremonially in their own states as well as take turns every five years to serve as Yang di-Pertuan Agong, the country’s head of state.

Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.