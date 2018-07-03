FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 3, 2018 / 9:34 AM / Updated an hour ago

Malaysia's Petronas buys first ever U.S. oil cargo, due in September: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE/KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s state energy company Petronas has bought its first ever U.S. oil cargo of 1 million barrels of Mars crude, expected to arrive at its Malacca refinery in September, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: A logo of a Petronas fuel station is seen against a darkening sky in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Olivia Harris/File Photo

One of the two crude distillation units at the Malacca refinery will process the U.S. sour crude that will replace oil from the Middle East, one of the sources said.

Petronas could not be immediately reached for comment.

Reporting by Florence Tan and Jessica Jaganathan in SINGAPORE and Emily Chow in KUALA LUMPUR; Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr.

