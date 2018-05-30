Malaysian PM says search for MH370 may be resumed if new evidence found

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Wednesday that the search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 that ended this week with no trace found may be resumed if new evidence comes to light.

Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad speaks beside Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail during a news conference after a weekly cabinet meeting in Putrajaya, Malaysia in a still image taken from a Reuters TV footage on May 30, 2018. REUTERS/Reuters TV

“We have to come to a stage where we cannot keep searching for something we cannot find,” Mahathir told a news conference.

“If we find any new information, we may resume the search,” he said.

Flight MH370, carrying 239 people, vanished on a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014, becoming one of the world’s greatest aviation mysteries.

A privately funded underwater search for the missing jet ended on Tuesday.