Defeated Maldives leader's party asks to delay final vote results

MALE (Reuters) - The party of defeated Maldives’ president Abdulla Yameen has requested a delay in the publication of the final results for an election for which Yameen conceded defeat on Monday, Elections Commission chief Ahmed Shareef said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Maldivian President Abdulla Yameen speaks as he gives a statement at President office in Male, Maldives September 24, 2018. President Media//Handout via REUTERS

“PPM (Progressive Party of Maldives) has raised some concerns and asked the commission to delay the announcement of the official results,” Shareef told Reuters.

Shareef said the “lawful deadline” for issuing final results was Sunday and the Commission had not yet decided on the PPM’s request. “The Commission has not been briefed on the nature of the complaints yet, but there are allegations of fraud from what I understand,” he said.