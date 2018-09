NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Maldives’ opposition leader Ibrahim Mohamed Solih has won the island nation’s presidential election, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Twitter on Monday.

Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, Maldivian presidential candidate backed by the opposition coalition, jumps next to his supporters during the final campaign rally ahead of the presidential election in Male, Maldives September 22, 2018. REUTERS/Ashwa Faheem

The ministry cited provisional figures from the country’s Elections Commission showing Solih taking victory by a margin of 16.7 percent over incumbent Abdulla Yameen in Sunday’s election.