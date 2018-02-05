FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 5, 2018 / 5:08 PM / in 6 minutes

U.S. urges Maldives to respect rule of law amid state of emergency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Monday called on the Maldives government and military to respect the rule of law after the president of the archipelago declared a state of emergency.

“America stands with the people of Maldives. The Maldivian government and military must respect the rule of law, freedom of expression, and democratic institutions. The world is watching,” the White House National Security Council said in a post on Twitter.

Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Susan Heavey

